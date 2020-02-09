Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man from Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Fort Wayne. Police say 82-year-old Larry Wayne Jackosn is missing and may require medical assistance.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 187 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a Marine Corps cap, red shirt and blue jeans. Jackson is driving a White 2004 GMC Canyon Truck with Indiana plate D808DZ.