x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man from Fort Wayne.
Credit: Fort Wayne Police Department
Larry Wayne Jackson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Fort Wayne. Police say 82-year-old Larry Wayne Jackosn is missing and may require medical assistance.  

Jackson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 187 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a Marine Corps cap, red shirt and blue jeans. Jackson is driving a White 2004 GMC Canyon Truck with Indiana plate D808DZ.

If you have any information on Larry Jackson, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or 911.