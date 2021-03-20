IMPD is investigating the disappearance of Izabella Fisher, a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Indianapolis teen who went missing Friday.

Fisher is described as a white female, 5' tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She was seen in a black sedan.

Fisher is believed to be with a black male with long braids and glasses.

He was wearing a hoodie with red lettering, black pants, and white, black, and red athletic shoes.

Fisher was last seen on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9:44 p.m.

If you have any information on Izabella Fisher, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.