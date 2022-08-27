Shooting at Lexington baseball stadium injures 7, police say

Lexington Police said shots rang out at Wild Health Field just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were left injured following the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that left seven people injured in Lexington early Saturday.

According to Lexington Police, their officers responded to Wild Health Field around 1:48 a.m. Saturday after reports of shots fired at the facility where a private event was being held.

A spokesperson told WHAS11 News when officers arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings.

As the investigation was beginning to unfold, five additional victims – two men and three women – arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police said they believe all victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Lexington Legends, who use the field, canceled their afternoon double header out of respect for those injured in the incident.

They explained it was not canceled because of any safety concern but said the stadium is a “safe, enjoyable and fun atmosphere for all families and fans to enjoy the great game of baseball.”

The Legends said they plan to resume a normal schedule on Sunday.

Lexington police are still sorting through details as the investigation is ongoing.

They are asking anyone who may have information that could aid them in this case to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600 or the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 235-2020.