Seymour officer in crash with another car while responding to fire

Officer Carpenter and an occupant of the other car were taken to Schneck Medical Center. They were released from the hospital the same day.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A police officer in Seymour, Indiana, was in a crash with another car while he was traveling toward a fire Saturday.

Officer Gilbert Carpenter was driving to a fire at Best Way Transfer Station at around 3:14 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

The Seymour Police Department said Carpenter had his lights and sirens on when he approached the intersection of Tipton Street and Marley Lane, where there was heavy traffic. Carpenter moved to the center turn lane to try to get out of the intersection but then the turn lane became congested. This is when SPD said Carpenter was in a rear-end crash with another car.