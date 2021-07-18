Semi rollover crash leaves one person dead

Shiraf Shafiullah, 32, was killed in the crash.

A semi tractor-trailer in Putnam County claimed the life of one individual around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation found a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer ran off the interstate and into the median while traveling westbound on I70.

The driver of that vehicle, Shiraf Shafiullah, 32, was then caught in the cable barrier located in the median and rolled over on the driver’s side, police said.