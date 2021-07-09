Search is underway for missing 26-year-old from Connersville

Robert L. Austin, 26, of Connersville is currently missing, according to Indiana DNR.

Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a missing man near Mahan Park - also called “Three-Mile Bridge" - near Highway 121 in Connersville.

Fayette County Dispatch received a notification around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and several articles belonging to Robert L. Austin, 26, of Connersville.

Conservation Officers are currently searching the Whitewater River with boats and sonar, as well as utilizing an ISP helicopter and drones.

The search will conclude this evening at dark, and resume Saturday morning.

If you have any information of Austin’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch Center at (812)837-9536 or Fayette County Dispatch at (765) 825-2111.