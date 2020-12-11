High school trophies stolen from vehicle after crash

Police say two cross country championship trophies were stolen from a wrecked car in Bartholomew County.

Police say Wednesday night the owner of the vehicle left his vehicle near East Base Road and North 525 East after a minor crash. When the driver returned to his vehicle the next day the battery, catalytic converter, spare tire and two trophies were gone.

“Stealing another’s property is deliberate disregard of other’s property rights”, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “This isn’t something that was committed accidently, and this meanness needs to stop. Stealing two high school trophies is not a prank, it’s theft”. Kids work hard for these trophies and they belong to them and the school,” added Sheriff Myers.