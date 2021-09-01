Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 6K more cases as vaccine expands

Saturday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana reports 6K more COVID-19 cases as vaccine expands

Indiana health officials reported 6,199 new coronavirus infections and 69 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state expanded vaccination availability to older Hoosiers. The Indiana State Department of Health reported that 2,769 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. Of those being treated, 584 were in intensive care.

Health officials announced earlier this week that coronavirus vaccinations are available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday. By the afternoon, more than 53,000 Hoosiers were registered for a vaccine appointment.

Thousands signed up in the first 90 minutes.

Hoosiers 80 and older can now register for vaccine

Coronavirus vaccinations are now available to Indiana residents 80 and older.

Follow these steps to register:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 80 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 80 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

Due to the high demand, you may have to wait to access the scheduling app.

More than 53,000 Hoosiers age 80 or older have scheduled appointments to receive free COVID-19 vaccines as of 4 p.m. Friday. Among those registering, 21,000 people scheduled appointments in the first 90 minutes after registration opened.

The next vaccination steps come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.

State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

Appointments can also be made by calling the state’s 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 21.87 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 368,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 88.9 million confirmed cases with more than 1.91 million deaths and 49.47 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Pacers announce limited ticket sales, COVID-19 protocols for home games

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday that a limited number of tickets for upcoming home games will be available for sale to the general public in limited pods.

Tickets for games from Jan. 24 through March 4 will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Pacers.com, at BankersLifeFieldhouse.com, and in-person at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office on weekdays between noon to 5 p.m.

The Pacers said they will limit sales to approximately 1,000 tickets per game through Jan. 25 and consider gradual increases for games after that.

The Marion County Health Department will currently allow 25 percent capacity at the Fieldhouse, or roughly 4,500 attendees, for 2020-2021 Pacers home contests.

All attendees will need to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Working in concert with the health department and the NBA, the Pacers developed a set of COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines to keep fans as safe as possible at games.

FANS

Health Screenings: To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent “Screen & Go” online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children’s behalf.

To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent “Screen & Go” online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children’s behalf. Face Masks: Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted.

Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted. Physical Distancing: 6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols.

6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols. Pod Seating: Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats.

Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats. Mobile Ticketing: Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy.

Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy. Security: Lower-contact security screening includes x-raying of bags and “express” lines for guests without bags.

Lower-contact security screening includes x-raying of bags and “express” lines for guests without bags. A Cashless Experience: Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena. Concessions: Food items will be individually packaged, and staff will use appropriate PPE and be separated from guests by plexiglass dividers.

FACILITY

Cleaning & Disinfection: The CLEAN Team will continually clean high-trafficked areas throughout the Fieldhouse.

The CLEAN Team will continually clean high-trafficked areas throughout the Fieldhouse. Hand Sanitizing Stations: More than 300 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the Fieldhouse so fans never have to go far to find one.

More than 300 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the Fieldhouse so fans never have to go far to find one. Restrooms: Restrooms have been equipped with automated faucets, soap dispensers, and other touch-free fixtures.

Restrooms have been equipped with automated faucets, soap dispensers, and other touch-free fixtures. HVAC & Air Filtration: The Bankers Life Fieldhouse HVAC system is currently being equipped with UV-C technology to enhance ventilation and safe air flow, and MERV-13 air filters have been installed to more effectively capture and filter airborne viruses.

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse HVAC system is currently being equipped with UV-C technology to enhance ventilation and safe air flow, and MERV-13 air filters have been installed to more effectively capture and filter airborne viruses. Training: All Bankers Life Fieldhouse staff have been trained on health and safety protocols and are prepared to make the Fieldhouse as exciting and enjoyable as it has always been.

All Bankers Life Fieldhouse staff have been trained on health and safety protocols and are prepared to make the Fieldhouse as exciting and enjoyable as it has always been. Communications: Signage will be visible throughout the building, and public announcements and video boards before, during, and after the game will communicate to fans all they need to know to remain safe while in the Fieldhouse.

Detailed information of the COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines is available here.

UK to vaccinate out of pandemic by looking to local GPs

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock turned up at a doctor’s office in London this week to highlight the start of coronavirus vaccinations by local general practitioners. There was only one problem: There was no vaccine. It didn’t arrive in time for Hancock’s press event. It was an embarrassing moment for the U.K.’s top health official and a reminder of the challenges Britain faces as it races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February.