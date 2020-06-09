Separate protests call attention to November election

Two separate protests in Indianapolis Saturday called attention to the November election and encouraged voter registration.

Indianapolis was the host of two separate demonstrations for two different causes Saturday afternoon.

On the south side, a group of Trump supporters took part in “MAGA Drag the Interstate,” a rolling caravan.

“We exist to celebrate our president and celebrate our freedom in a peaceful fashion,” said organizer Miranda Griffith.

The ride was part of a 50-state event, with caravans going across the country, driving to capital cities, with flags in support of President Trump.

At about the same time, a sit-in was taking place on Indiana Avenue downtown. Organizers said they were calling for justice for police brutality.

“I just wanted us to get together to fight for the injustices in Indianapolis. I think that Indy has kind of lost its momentum and I hate that,” said Tyshara Loynes.