Restaurant returns strong during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Indianapolis restaurant is back open after the pandemic shut it down earlier this year. The owners say they are back bigger and stronger. Owners Kerry Austin and Tracy Keeton say they owe it all to their customers.

The Shrimp and Wing Hut has all the customers favorites back on the menu. They've operated the restaurant at 38th and High School Road for years and recently reopened right across the street.

Now they have more parking and better seating inside with social distancing for safety.

The owners realized just how much they were missed after announcing a soft opening on Facebook a couple of weeks ago and they were packed. In fact, many days during the lunch hour cars are lined up in the parking lot.

Many of the customers are those who have supported the business for years. They now encourage other business owners to hang in there.

"Don't give up pray, just continue to do what you do. Do your best to try to give your customers a good decent product," said owner Kerry Austin.

"Our customers love it and they appreciate us being back in business," said Tracy Keeton, "We want them to continue enjoying our food and for our regular customers to bring new customers as well," Keeton added.

The Shrimp and Wing Hut has an east side location which maintained a steady customer flow.