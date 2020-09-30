Police say they responded to more than a dozen calls about large gatherings over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Tallahassee Police Department had a busy weekend.
Police from the state's capital said they responded to more than a dozen calls for service about large crowds.
While the crowds ranged in size, the police department did mention one large one in particular in its report from the weekend. That crowd had about 700 cars and more than 1,000 people in it, police said.
Officers said they were all gathered outside an apartment complex and there were so many people and cars there that most of the lanes were blocked.
The Tallahassee Police Department said with the help of Leon County Sheriff’s Office's helicopter, it was able to safely break up the crowd.
While most crowds were able to disperse quietly and peacefully, one did end with gunfire, officers said.
Police said shots were fired early in the morning Sunday at a Circle K where a group of people had gathered. Two people were hurt in the shooting, police said. The shots also hit several cars that were in the parking lot, according to officers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines still recommend people use social distancing if they're around others. You can read more from the CDC's updated guidelines here.
