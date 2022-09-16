Sarah Sanders announces she is cancer-free after surgery

"Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The campaign for Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is now cancer-free after a successful surgery on Friday, Sept. 16.

“During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer. Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free," the Republican candidate running for governor of Arkansas said.

The statement included comments from Dr. John Sims, a Head and Neck Oncologic and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock.

"The surgery went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours," Dr. Sims said.

Sims says Sanders had Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma— the most common form of thyroid cancer with an "excellent prognosis."

The doctor also said Sanders will need treatment but that he thinks it's "fair to say she's now cancer free, and I don't anticipate any of this slowing her down."

Sanders went on to say, "I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don't lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state."

Sanders, a Republican, is running against Democrat Chris Jones.

Sanders served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump and Deere is a former deputy press secretary. Video of a deposition Deere gave was aired during the Jan. 6 committee's hearings last month.

