Reports: Wife of Miami cop dies after becoming trapped in hot police car

Investigators say they are treating her death as an accident.

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — The wife of a Miami police oficer died after she was trapped for hours during the hot afternoon in the back seat of her husband's patrol SUV outside her home, authorities told multiple news outlets.

The Miami Herald reports the death of 56-year-old Clara Paulino on Friday will be treated as an accident, investigators say. Detectives told the Herald they suspect Paulino climbed into the backseat of his marked patrol SUV to search for something, only to get locked inside when the doors somehow closed and a self-locking mechanism kicked in.

Paulino was trapped for several hours as the temperature outside climbed above 90 degrees. Her family didn't find her until after 5 p.m., a law enforcement source told the Herald. Miami-Dade detectives told the Herald they found her fingerprints all over the inside of the SUV.

“Clearly, she was panicked and trying to get out,” the source told the Miami Herald.

A neighbor told WSVN that it wasn't unusual for Paulino to go into her husband's police SUV.

“I don’t think anybody could imagine anything like that ever happening,” she said.

A South Florida police department showed WSVN a patrol SUV similar to the Miami police officer's and told the news outlet the vehicle's doors lock on its own once closed.