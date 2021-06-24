x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Regional

High-rise building partially collapses in Surfside

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says more than 80 units are responding to the scene.
Credit: Miami Beach Police

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A high-rise building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, according to Miami Beach Police.

Multiple fire and police crews are responding to the building at 8777 Collins Avenue, including more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, the department says.

The Miami Herald reports that the address is the beachfront, 12-story Champlain Towers, a residential condo building with more than 100 units.

Photos and videos from the scene show pile of rubble, but it's unclear whether anyone has been injured in the collapse.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter