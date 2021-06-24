High-rise building partially collapses in Surfside

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says more than 80 units are responding to the scene.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A high-rise building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, according to Miami Beach Police.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

Multiple fire and police crews are responding to the building at 8777 Collins Avenue, including more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, the department says.

The Miami Herald reports that the address is the beachfront, 12-story Champlain Towers, a residential condo building with more than 100 units.

Photos and videos from the scene show pile of rubble, but it's unclear whether anyone has been injured in the collapse.

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021