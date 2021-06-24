High-rise building partially collapses in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A high-rise building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, according to Miami Beach Police.
Multiple fire and police crews are responding to the building at 8777 Collins Avenue, including more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, the department says.
The Miami Herald reports that the address is the beachfront, 12-story Champlain Towers, a residential condo building with more than 100 units.
Photos and videos from the scene show pile of rubble, but it's unclear whether anyone has been injured in the collapse.
- Jurors to consider life or death for Ronnie Oneal III
- TGH seeing more young unvaccinated people in ICU
- Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 attack; will cooperate
- Lightning look to punch ticket Wednesday to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter