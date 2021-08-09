Judge sides with Norwegian Cruise Line in battle with Florida over proof of vaccinations

The court determined the cruise company was likely to win its legal fight.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A federal judge has sided with Norwegian Cruise Line in its battle with Florida over requiring proof that its passengers are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Back in May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of customers' vaccination status.

“In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision," DeSantis said at the time.

In court, however, Norwegian argued such legislation wasn't just unconstitutional but also jeopardizes the health and safety of cruise passengers and crew members.

United States District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled Sunday that Norwegian stands enough of a chance of winning its legal battle that she granted a preliminary injunction -- preventing Florida's surgeon general from enforcing the state's so-called "vaccine passport" ban.

The court said Norwegian was likely to prevail on First Amendment grounds and also under the Dormant Commerce Clause, which limits the ability of states like Florida to enact laws that substantially burden interstate commerce. The judge also determined the cruise line could suffer irreparable damage without an injunction and that the public health interest largely weighs in favor of Norwegian's arguments.

As a result of the ruling, Norwegian will be able to check and document passengers' vaccination statuses.