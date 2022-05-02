Family believes AirTag was used to track them at Disney World

Since Apple introduced AirTags last spring, there have been multiple reports of the devices being used to track people without their knowledge.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Apple introduced the AirTag, a device designed to locate lost items, in April 2021. The coin-sized device can be attached to things like keys or wallets to connect them to Apple’s network and easily track them on an iPhone.

But since the gadgets came on the scene, there have been multiple reports of AirTags being used to track people without their knowledge.

Jennifer Gaston told FOX 35 she thinks this happened to her family during their recent trip to Walt Disney World. While riding the monorail back to their car, the family got a notification on their phones saying an unknown AirTag was traveling with them, she explained to the news station.

"We were terrified, we were confused, hurt and scared," Gaston told FOX 35.

Once at their car, the family frantically looked for the device, somehow shaking it off in their parking spot before driving away and calling the police, the station reports.

"As she was refreshing it, it showed the AirTag was still in our parking spot at Disney, so upon us shaking our clothes and frantically dumping everything out of our bags, somehow it fell out," Gaston told WSVN-TV.

Similar stories of unwanted tracking have been reported to authorities throughout the Tampa Bay area. Since September 2021, there have been at least eight possible reports in Pasco County, one in Polk County where a man found a case in the bed of his truck near his spare tire and two in Hillsborough County.

With growing privacy concerns surrounding AirTags, you may be wondering what Apple plans to do about it. In February, the company announced it would roll out a series of software updates aimed at addressing the safety issues.

Among the first updates are changes to the AirTag's setup process and how it alerts users. In a statement, Apple said every person setting up an AirTag for the first time will see a message that the device is meant to track their own belongings. Using an AirTag to track people without consent is a crime in many regions around the world, the message continues, and law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of an AirTag through its serial number.

Later this year, the company says it'll investigate issuing more updates to allow people who may unknowingly be tracked to locate an AirTag with precision using several technologies in an iPhone to point the user in the right direction of the device. The speaker volume in an unknown AirTag also will be maxed to allow someone to find it easier and, if the speaker has been tampered with, an audio alert and message will display on a person's iPhone.

Users also will get an alert on their phone earlier if an unknown AirTag is traveling with them.