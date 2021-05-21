Disney World resorts offering discounts to teachers and first responders this summer

The special offer applies to six of the resorts at Disney Springs and lasts until July 14.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is saluting some of the men and women who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by offering discounts to teachers and first responders who stay at a resort this summer.

The special offer applies to six of the resorts at Disney Springs and lasts until July 14. According to the Disney Springs Hotels website, the offer is based on availability so space may be limited.

First responders and teachers can choose to stay at B Resort and Spa, DoubleTree Suites, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palance and Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn and Wyndham Garden.

Discounted rates start from as low as $79 a night to $160 a night.

The discounts apply to Preschool, Daycare, Kindergarten and grade school teachers, as well as college professors. First responders must be police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, doctors and nurses.

For more information, visit the Disney Springs website.