Beyond Meat Executive Doug Ramsey has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after an alleged road rage incident.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose, according to Washington County Jail logs.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey has been accused of a road rage attack outside Saturday’s game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville, Arkansas, officials said.

A police report says the 53-year-old Fayetteville man attacked another man who tried to inch in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s sport utility vehicle. A police officer responding to the reported disturbance arrived to find “two males with bloody faces,” the report states.

After speaking with Ramsey, the other man and a witness, the officer determined that Ramsey had gotten out of his SUV and “punched through the back windshield” of the other car. The driver of the other vehicle said he emerged from his car and Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body" and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer reported.

That man and the witness also reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the man.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

