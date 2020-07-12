x
Police say woman fought off attacker after being kidnapped

Police arrested a Lafayette man after they say he kidnapped and attempted to assault a woman.
Credit: Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested a man after they say he kidnapped and attempted to rape a 22-year-old woman Thursday.  Police say the woman was walking in the area of 4th and Romig Streets when 42-year-old Jason L. Collins approached her with a handgun.  

Police say Collins forced the woman into a 4-door Pontiac and drove her to a secluded area.  The woman fought back and was let go.

On December 5, police observed a car and driver matching the description of the suspect. Police stopped the car and arrested Collins on preliminary charges of attempted rape while armed with a deadly weapon, confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, battery with a deadly weapon, theft of a gun and possession of methamphetamine.

The 22-year-old woman was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime, or anyone with information on similar incidents is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.