Purdue tight on housing space with 10,000 freshman ready to begin classes

Purdue said they have purchased 500 additional beds and other furniture to help accommodate the large class.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is preparing to move in another record-setting freshman class.

More than 10,000 students will begin their freshman year at Purdue this fall.

Now the university is working to make sure they all have a place to live.

Purdue purchased 500 additional beds, desks and wardrobes and is converting some study halls to dormitory rooms.

It’s turning two-person dorms into three, adding a fourth bed to triple occupancy rooms, and even using off-campus apartments.

"As parents, we are a little worried about this housing issue that's going on,” said Mahil Maurice, whose son will be a freshman.

“I think its impressive that they're accepting so many kids but still being able to find some sort of housing for them,” said Mahil’s son, Sahil.

All freshman should find out by Friday their room assignments.

The university has waived the $50 cancellation fee for any student who wishes to cancel their housing contract and live on their own, off campus.