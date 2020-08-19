x
Purdue: Majority of COVID-19 tests are negative for returning students

According to Purdue University, the vast majority of students returning to campus for the fall semester have tested negative for COVID-19.
Workers are putting down COVID-19 reminder signs on sidewalks on the Purdue University campus.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As of Wednesday, 99.26 percent of Purdue students who have received results of their COVID-19 tests are virus-free, according to the university.

Purdue said of the 30,117 results received, 223 tested positive for COVID-19, for a 0.74 percent positive rate.

Students who test positive will receive guidance from the Purdue Health Center and will be instructed not to come to campus for any reason until they have self-isolated for 10 days and are medically cleared.

Classes on the West Lafayette campus begin Aug. 24.

