Zionsville mayor uses profanity in social media response about mass shootings

ZIONSVILLE, Ind — Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron is responding to criticism over comments she made online in a debate over gun control.

Styron used profanity in a series of responses as she advocated for gun permits and automatic weapons bans. Styron frequently used the F-word in response to one particular gun advocate.

13News reached out to the Town of Zionsville about the incident and received the following response:

"...this was from Emily’s personal Facebook page, not the Mayor Emily Styron of Zionsville page."

Frankly, Emily is outraged by what has occurred and what is happening to children and educators. In fact, there will be a memorial and call to action event in Zionsville in the coming week as many community members are also outraged and have expressed a wish to come together.

Styron posted about the incident on the mayor's page saying: "Seriously people… you should be WAY more upset that elementary students were gunned down in their classroom than I used the F-word."