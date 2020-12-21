Virginia removes Confederate statue from U.S. Capitol

Virginia's statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed overnight from the Capitol building's National Statuary Hall collection.

Virginia's statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed overnight from the Capitol building's National Statuary Hall collection.

A representative from Virginia’s governor's office was present for the removal along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.

Each state is entitled to display two statues in Statuary Hall. Lee's statue stood for 111 years alongside Virginia’s other contribution, President George Washington.

Commission selects civil rights icon Barbara Johns to represent Virginia, replacing Lee statue

A statue of Barbara Johns who, as a 16-year-old in 1951, protested poor conditions at her all-Black high school in the town of Farmville, is expected to replace Lee's statue.

Virginia's general assembly must approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned.

If approved, Johns would be the only teenager represented in the collection.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the statue's removal welcome news, saying "The halls of Congress are the very heart of our democracy, and the statues within the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans."