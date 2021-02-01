Vandals deface Pelosi's California home

Officers found graffiti painted on Pelosi's garage door and a pig's head left in her driveway Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized on New Year's Day.

Early Friday morning, officers found graffiti painted on her garage door and a pig's head left in the driveway, according to KNTV.

The graffiti referenced $2,000 COVID-19 relief payments and canceling rent.

The messages have since been covered with garbage bags and the pig's head was removed.

There are several surveillance cameras on the home and in the neighborhood and police are continuing to investigate.