'Good trouble': USPS announces stamp honoring civil rights activist John Lewis

MACON, Ga. — Georgia civil rights activist John Lewis will be on an official stamp in 2023 as part a group of new stamps introduced by the United States Postal Service on Tuesday.

The stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of Lewis, according to the release from USPS. Lewis spent more than 30 years in congress and pushed for key civil rights changes in the 1960s.

"Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress," the release said. "Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call “good trouble.”