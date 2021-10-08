The stakes in Congress are high right, here's a brief guide to what is happening

In recent weeks, lawmakers have worked at rapid pace to avoid government shutdowns, avoid a first-ever default and pass sweeping changes to social programs.

INDIANA, USA — Senate leaders passed a bill Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, a move that postpones a debt default for the U.S. government.

That move is a temporary salve for a problem they’ll have to rip back into around the holiday season, amid batches of negotiations surrounding other key issues Congress will have to decide on in the coming months.

In recent weeks, lawmakers have worked at rapid pace to avoid government shutdowns, avoid a first-ever default (more on that later) and pass sweeping changes to social programs.

Here’s a brief outline of two crucial issues shaking out in Congress now, a glance at some key players involved, and how the decisions could potentially impact us.

Debt ceiling showdown

When you hear people talk about the debt limit and debt ceiling, those are two terms for the same thing. Whatever you want to call it, that's the amount of debt the United States, specifically the U.S. Treasury, is legally allowed to have.

The debt ceiling does not actually control the amount of debt, it restricts the Treasury's ability to borrow money and finance decision already put in motion by the president and Congress.

When the debt ceiling is reached, which was done Aug. 1, the Treasury can take extraordinary measures, but they can't continue to do but at some point, Congress has to choose between two options.

One option is to default on their payments, a move which would have immediate - some experts say massive - effects on American wallets.

Social security benefits could stop for some 50 million people and U.S. troops could miss out on paychecks. A default could increase interest rates, so anyone with federal loans could be at risk of an immediate default. Benefits for millions of Americans on food assistance would stop.

Given the potentially massive consequences, and potential disruption to other markets around the world. Congress has actively worked to not let that happen.

As a result, the United States has yet to default on debt.

The only other option Congress has gone with is to make a vote that raises or suspends the debt ceiling. Raising or "suspending" the debt ceiling allows them to continue paying for purchases they already made, but doesn't allow for new spending.

In the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, Congress moved to suspend the debt ceiling through July 31, 2021, which is why legislators are dealing with this now.

The vote Thursday night offered a brief GOP concession, but the Associated Press reports Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Senate Republicans still insist that the Democrats go it alone to raise the debt ceiling longer term.

Further, McConnell has insisted that Democrats use the same legislative process called reconciliation that they used to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and have been employing to try to pass Biden’s $3.5 trillion measure to boost safety net, health and environmental programs.



Biden's economic agenda

The Build Back Better Plan, sometimes called BBB, is a hefty, ambitious piece of legislation with an estimated $3.5 trillion price tag that has been lauded as the most transformative piece of legislation since FDR's New Deal.

It is also sometimes called the "reconciliation bill," because Democrats are using that process of obtaining a simple majority to pass the bill, without Republicans.

Joe Biden’s economic agenda consists of three parts.

There’s the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief package passed back in March. The American Jobs Plan, dealing with how to fund changes to the physical infrastructure of the country and addresses America’s aging transportation infrastructure, clean drinking water, renewing electrical grids and more.

While Biden initially had set a September deadline to pass his agenda, progressive Democrats squared off against moderates over the bill's price tag.

Specifically, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona want a much lower price-tag. But that, party progressives say, would cut key aspects of the bill's social and climate change programs. For the bill to pass, every Democratic senator has to approve.