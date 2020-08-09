State Sen. Jim Merritt announces retirement

Merritt was first elected to serve in the Indiana Senate in 1990.

INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Jim Merritt has announced he will retire in November. The decision comes after 30 years of serving as a state senator.

Merritt is currently the longest-serving Republican member of the Indiana Senate. He was first elected in 1990.

"Serving the people of Indiana for the past 30 years has been the greatest honor of my life," Merritt said in a press release. "I'm incredibly thankful to the people of Marion and Hamilton counties who have placed their trust in me and given me the chance to work on so many critical issues for our region and state. It's hard to step down from a role that I am so grateful to serve in, but I look forward to the opportunity to serve in new capacities in the years ahead."

Merritt also held a number of leadership roles within the Senate. He is currently the chair of the Senate Majority Caucus — a role he's had since 2004. He is also the chair of the Utilities Committee and a ranking member of the Commerce & Technology Committee. He also serves on the Homeland Security & Transportation, Joint Rules, Public Policy, Rules & Legislative Procedure, and Veterans Affairs & the Military committees.

In 2019, Merritt ran for Indianapolis mayor against incumbent Joe Hogsett. After Hogsett won the position, Merritt said he would "do anything I can from the Indiana Senate to make it a better place to live."