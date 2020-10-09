State lawmakers look for ways to hold 'safe and transparent' session during pandemic

Committee hearings would likely be held in meeting rooms with the members of the public testifying remotely from another room.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four months before the start of the legislative session, and state lawmakers are making plans to move most of next year's legislative activity to an adjacent state office building.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers), said a bipartisan committee has met several times this summer to ensure "both a transparent and safe session," noting while "the statehouse is a wonderful building it wasn't designed for social distancing."

In fact, a typical session finds the statehouse bustling with people in and outside the Senate and House chambers, with jam-packed committee rooms.

"So, we're creating a precedent," Huston said in how to address COVID-19,"and we want to make sure we do this right way."

Current plans call for the House to convene in the Government Center South Building in three large conference rooms that can open into a single room.

Huston said, committee hearings would likely be held in meeting rooms with the members of the public testifying remotely from another room.

"We want to make sure the public and those interested in the process have ways to testify and provide input and do it safely," he said.

While much still needs to be ironed out and decided, Huston said the goal is to have the rules in place by Organization Day, which will be held the third week of November.