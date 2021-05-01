South Carolina lawmaker trying to stop Confederate flag specialty plates

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A South Carolina lawmaker wants to put an end to specialty plates with the Confederate flag.
Rep. Todd Rutherford filed a bill to remote the "Sons of Confederate Veterans" license plate from sale.
More than 400 people filed with the state of South Carolina to buy the plates for their cars.
Rutherford said he expects a fight over the bill.
"Our state has moved so far and so fast since we took it off the dome and took it out of the yard. We have a lot farther and further to go and we can do that once we get rid of those last vestiges of racism that exist," Rutherford said.
The bill will start being considered later this month.