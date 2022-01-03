Indiana lawmakers unanimously approve bill to change definition of rape

Supporters of Indiana's House Bill 1079 say if it became law, consent would be defined — for the first time — when it came to considering an allegation of rape.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that aims to define consent when it comes to allegations of rape.

House Bill 1079 is on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk after the Senate unanimously approved the bill in a vote of 50-0.

The bill's supporters say if it becomes a law, consent would be defined — for the first time — when it came to considering an allegation of rape.

Right now there is no such definition and some say that has left rape victims with a tougher path to find justice which, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), is already very difficult.

HB 1079 updating the state’s rape law passed unanimously. Lawmakers say it would mean “No means no” in #Indiana @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/ik2osTTa1b — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) March 1, 2022

RAINN reports that out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 310 are reported to the police and only 50 of those lead to an arrest. Of those 50 arrests, just 28 result in a felony conviction and only 25 of those perpetrators will be incarcerated.

"We need a law that says, 'No means no,'" said Carmel resident Stephanie Stewart. "If you do not get verbal or physical confirmation, you cannot assume consent, and that is why this law is so, so, so important."

In late January, Stewart and other supporters of the bill braved the bitterly cold weather to rally in support of the bill on the statehouse steps.

The group was bundled up as they held signs that read, "We demand rape law reform" and "Give rape victims justice, define consent," among other messages.

Right now in Indiana, sex without consent isn't a crime, unless there's proof of physical force, the threat of such force or the victim is incapacitated.

Across the country, 13 states and the District of Columbia have legal definitions of consent. Only nine of those states and Washington, D.C. require freely given consent or affirmative consent.