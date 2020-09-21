Sen. Braun pushing for vote on Trump nominee to Supreme Court

13News reached out to Sen. Todd Young's office for a statement and was told that he would be holding a news conference on the matter on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) is pushing for the Senate to vote and confirm one of President Donald Trump's nominees to the Supreme Court of the United States.

13News reached out to Braun's office which said the Senator wants a nominee approved before the November election. The office pointed 13News to comments Braun has made, saying: "I think it's possible to do it before. We may have to give up some of the recess time in October. I'd be happy to do that. I think there's plenty of time to get through it."

In 2016, Senate Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia. That began in March and Republicans had said that because it was an election year, the decision should be up to whoever won the November election.

This time, Republicans are saying things are different because they control the Senate and White House.

"I think for our supporters, they'd call it dereliction of duty if we didn't do it," Braun had said.