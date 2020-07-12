Reports: Trump considering 2024 campaign kickoff on Inauguration Day

According to NBC News, President Trump is considering skipping Joe Biden's inauguration and holding an opposing campaign rally

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — According to various reports including NBC News, President Donald Trump is discussing announcing his 2024 presidential bid with a rally on Jan. 20, the day his successor is set to be inaugurated.

Trump, who has yet to publicly accept the results of the election, is not expected to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, regardless of the reported "preliminary planning" of his campaign kick off event, NBC News reports people familiar with the discussions said.

Last week Biden said it's important that Trump attend the inauguration only in the sense that it would demonstrate the nation’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power between political rivals.

“It is totally his decision," Biden told CNN on Thursday. “It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country.”

46 days until 46. pic.twitter.com/GTEDdIal2q — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) December 5, 2020

People close to the discussions say Trump also doesn't plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him, NBC News reports.

They also say Trump has mentioned wanting to announce his campaign shortly after the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.