Rep. Jim Banks selected as ranking Republican on Capitol riot committee

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Indiana Representative Jim Banks is among five Republicans nominated to the Capitol riot committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) named Banks as the ranking member of the Select Committee on January 6th. The other Republicans named by McCarthy Monday include Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has the final say on whether Banks and the other Republicans will actually join the committee, which was formed to investigate security failings before the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol and the circumstances leading up to it.

Banks tweeted a statement about his selection Monday evening.

"I will not allow this committee to be turned into a forum for condemning millions of Americans because of their political beliefs," Banks wrote.

My statement on being appointed by @GOPLeader to serve as the Republican ranking member on the Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6: pic.twitter.com/dSJNF56EA9 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 19, 2021