Rep. Banks reintroduces Support Peaceful Protest Act and Qualified Immunity Act

The bills would strip rioters of enhanced federal benefits, pay for the cost of policing, and make it harder for lawsuits to be filed against officers.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03) is reintroducing a bill to strip rioters of enhanced federal benefits and pay for the cost of policing.

Banks first tried to pass the legislation after rioting in cities across the U.S. last spring.

The Support Peaceful Protest Act would require arrested rioters caught committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism to pay for the cost of federal policing of the riot and be ineligible for federal unemployment assistance.

The Qualified Immunity Act would shield law enforcement officers from civil lawsuits unless they have violated a “clearly established” statutory or constitutional right.

Opponents claim qualified immunity shields government officials and police officers from public accountability.