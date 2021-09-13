Questions surround Valparaiso Republicans Twin Towers Sept. 11 parade float

The Valparaiso Republicans had multiple posts on its Facebook page about the float, including one celebrating earning an honorable mention.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Questions and controversy are surrounding the Valparaiso Republicans float remembering Sept. 11.

The float was in the annual Popcorn Festival.

It showed the Twin Towers, holes depicting where the planes had hit and smoke coming out of them.

The Valparaiso Republicans had multiple posts on its Facebook page about the float, including one celebrating earning an honorable mention.

The page later limited comments on the posts and then around 2 p.m. on Monday, the Valparaiso Republicans Facebook page was taken down after TMZ posted a story on the float.

In a video shared on YouTube by NWI Times, you can hear people shocked by or questioning the float.