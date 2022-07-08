Professor: President's executive order doesn't guarantee abortion access won't still be restricted

“The president cannot undo what the Supreme Court just did, which was make abortion illegal,” said IU law professor Jennifer Drobac

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will soon decide the future of access to abortion in the state in just a few weeks during a special session.

Although they haven’t offered any specifics, it’s expected that a Republican supermajority will pass more restrictions on getting an abortion, if not a total ban.

So even with President Joe Biden signing an executive order Friday regarding abortion rights, that doesn’t mean it would necessarily impact abortion laws passed in Indiana, said Samuel R. Rosen Professor of Law Jennifer Drobac with Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

“The president cannot undo what the Supreme Court just did, which was make abortion illegal,” said Drobac, adding the president also can’t force states to legalize it either.

“The president doesn’t have that authority,” Drobac explained.

That means just because President Biden signed an executive order with measures in it like safeguarding access to abortions via medication, a person who lives in a state with laws that restrict abortion or ban it, could still get in trouble for taking that medication to end a pregnancy.

Drobac cites Missouri, a state where trigger laws restricting abortion have already gone into effect.

“In Missouri, if you take medication that results in you having an abortion, you have committed a crime,” Drobac said.

Even mobile clinics cited in the executive order that would be placed at the borders of states where abortion is still allowed aren’t a complete guarantee of easy abortion access, as more states, like Indiana, consider more restrictions and bans on abortion.

“We’re soon going to have so many states back-to-back that you’re going to have to travel for thousands of miles to get to a border where abortion and abortion care is legal,” Drobac said.

With Indiana on the verge of passing its own abortion legislation, Drobac wonders even if there are exceptions, like abortion in cases where a mother’s life is in danger, how will that be defined.

“Does she have to be this close to death? This close to death? This close to death for it be legal for that doctor to perform an abortion,” Drobac asked.

In a word, it’s complicated.