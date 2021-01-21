Political strategists praise President Biden's inaugural message of unity

"It’s country over party, particularly on Inauguration Day."

INDIANAPOLIS — In his first address to the nation as its newly-inaugurated president, Joe Biden called for unity.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America,” President Biden told those gathered.

Political strategists on both sides of the political spectrum weighed in on Biden’s words to a country ravaged by the coronavirus and the economic hardship that’s come from it, along with the division that still exists for many over the election.

“For all the challenges that the country’s facing, I thought it was optimistic. It basically said when Americans unify, we can handle all these challenges and that’s what we have to believe,” said Republican Paul Helmke, an IU professor and the former mayor of Fort Wayne..

Democratic strategist and Biden supporter Robin Winston moved beyond the words spoken by the president, noting the speech’s location and the message that sent Wednesday.

“I think the very fact that he did it outside on the same area of the Capitol that was stormed by folks who disagreed with the election turnout less than two weeks ago first demonstrates resiliency and a commitment to do things the right way,” said Winston.

Part of that commitment, said Winston, was Biden speaking directly to the Americans who didn’t vote for him.

“I love that he said even if you didn’t vote for me, I’m going to be a president to all Americans,” said Winston.

“Regardless of who the president is that comes in, we want that person to succeed if we want the country to succeed,” said Helmke.

The importance of this inauguration, said University of Indianapolis history professor Ted Frantz, was made even more historic as the country’s first female and woman of color, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as vice president.

“It’s not that she accomplished this for herself, or for the multiple groups that she belongs to, but that they saw themselves in her and therefore, it will be even more significant,” Frantz said.

“To see Kamala Harris this morning as the vice president, it’s one of those things that goes down in our history books and I think we should all be proud of that, too,” said Helmke.

With history still to be written of this new administration, both sides say this day will stand out for one other reason - the bipartisan crowd that came together to witness it.

“It’s country over party, particularly on Inauguration Day,” said Helmke.