President Biden nominating Joe Donnelly as ambassador to Vatican

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden nominated former U.S. Senator from Indiana, Joe Donnelly to be the next ambassador to the Vatican.
Donnelly served as a Senator from 2013-2019. Before that, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-2013. He was a member of the Afghanistan Study Group and has been a professor at Notre Dame University.
The Indiana Democratic Party issued a statement celebrating the nomination. It reads in part:
Senator Joe Donnelly is a man of character, integrity, and faith, and his fundamental belief in the values we cherish as Hoosiers and Americans will make Joe a great fit to serve as Ambassador to the Holy See at the Vatican.
Indiana Democrats couldn't be prouder of Joe, who has time and again looked after those who needed a helping hand while providing a common-sense voice in our politics.
Donnelly is a devout Catholic.
What other people are reading:
- Schools hoping Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 will be 'game changer'
- Zionsville family spreads 'Light for Levi' as toddler's recovery from near drowning goes on
- What's that bug? Crane flies reemerge in Indiana
- Man caught on camera at MLB game may be most wanted fugitive, US Marshals say
- 'They charged us $2,088 for being there for 5 minutes': Texas couple hit with bizarre airport parking bill