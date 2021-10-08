President Biden nominating Joe Donnelly as ambassador to Vatican

Donnelly, a devout Catholic, served as a Senator from 2013-2019. Before that, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-2013.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden nominated former U.S. Senator from Indiana, Joe Donnelly to be the next ambassador to the Vatican.

Donnelly served as a Senator from 2013-2019. Before that, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-2013. He was a member of the Afghanistan Study Group and has been a professor at Notre Dame University.

The Indiana Democratic Party issued a statement celebrating the nomination. It reads in part:

Senator Joe Donnelly is a man of character, integrity, and faith, and his fundamental belief in the values we cherish as Hoosiers and Americans will make Joe a great fit to serve as Ambassador to the Holy See at the Vatican.

Indiana Democrats couldn't be prouder of Joe, who has time and again looked after those who needed a helping hand while providing a common-sense voice in our politics.

