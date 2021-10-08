x
President Biden nominating Joe Donnelly as ambassador to Vatican

Donnelly, a devout Catholic, served as a Senator from 2013-2019. Before that, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-2013.
Credit: AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly, joined by his wife Jill, concedes his Senate race after losing to Republican challenger Mike Braun during an election night party in Indianapolis Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden nominated former U.S. Senator from Indiana, Joe Donnelly to be the next ambassador to the Vatican.

Donnelly served as a Senator from 2013-2019. Before that, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-2013. He was a member of the Afghanistan Study Group and has been a professor at Notre Dame University.

The Indiana Democratic Party issued a statement celebrating the nomination. It reads in part: 

Senator Joe Donnelly is a man of character, integrity, and faith, and his fundamental belief in the values we cherish as Hoosiers and Americans will make Joe a great fit to serve as Ambassador to the Holy See at the Vatican.

Indiana Democrats couldn't be prouder of Joe, who has time and again looked after those who needed a helping hand while providing a common-sense voice in our politics.

Donnelly is a devout Catholic.

