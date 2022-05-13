Petition calling for clemency for former nurse convicted in fatal drug-swap case gains 150k+ signatures

A jury found RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide after she gave a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication back in 2017.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A petition for a former Vanderbilt nurse has gained much attention online Tuesday.

A jury found former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide after she gave a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication back in Dec. 2017.

A petition titled “Grant Radonda Vaught Clemency” was started by Hannah McLaughlin, who continues to show the community that she supports Vaught regardless of her conviction.

“Many have attested to her character, compassion, professionalism, and skills during her nursing career,” McLaughlin said in her petition. “She is not a threat to society and does not deserve to be criminally charged for a mistake. The patient’s family states the patient would not want RaDonda to be prosecuted for this mistake.”

The petition currently has 154,000 signatures as of Wednesday.