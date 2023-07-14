x
National Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Indianapolis next week

Vice President Harris will serve as the keynote speaker at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority national convention.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as the keynote speaker for the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority National Convention in Indianapolis next week. 

The convention runs July 18 through July 23. 

The Vice President is expected to speak at the Social Action Luncheon.

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Harris at a time such as this — a time when more than ever, we must move forward with fortitude and elevate our power for a new era of impact. Vice President Harris has worked to break barriers and fight for working families throughout her lifetime of public service. From her days as District Attorney of San Francisco and as the first Black woman to serve as California’s Attorney General, Vice President Harris has been guided by the words she spoke the first time she stood up in court: Kamala Harris, for the people,” said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta national president.

The Vice President's Office has not confirmed which day Harris will be in Indianapolis. 

