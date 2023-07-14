Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Indianapolis next week

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Harris at a time such as this — a time when more than ever, we must move forward with fortitude and elevate our power for a new era of impact. Vice President Harris has worked to break barriers and fight for working families throughout her lifetime of public service. From her days as District Attorney of San Francisco and as the first Black woman to serve as California’s Attorney General, Vice President Harris has been guided by the words she spoke the first time she stood up in court: Kamala Harris, for the people,” said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta national president.