LillyPAC withholds contributions to lawmakers who objected to election results

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eli Lilly and Company's political action committee is suspending donations to lawmakers who voted against certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

In a statement to 13News, the LillyPAC said the candidates it supports "must have a record that it consistent with Lilly values."

Several large American corporations have halted contributions to lawmakers who were involved in the objections to results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win. According to NBC News, the list of companies includes Dow Chemical, Marriott International, American Express, Blue Cross, Airbnb and Mastercard.

"While we support candidates from both parties with a variety of political views, we expect any candidate we support to demonstrate respect for people and respect for our democratic process and institutions," LillyPAC said in their statement.

The committee said that includes those who "promoted violence or sedition that contributed to the appalling events on January 6th or who continues to support violence to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power our democracy is founded upon."

"Our Government Affairs team, with oversight from the LillyPAC Board, takes this responsibility very seriously and will ensure that every candidate we support meets these standards," the committee wrote.

