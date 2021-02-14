Indiana Senators Young, Braun respond to Trump acquittal

Indiana's two Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young were among the 43 Republicans who voted "not guilty."

INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding Trump's second impeachment trial.

The verdict, on a vote of 57-43, is all but certain to influence not only the former president's political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors.

Seven Republicans joined all Democrats to convict, but it was far from the two-third threshold required.

Indiana's two Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young were among the 43 Republicans who voted "not guilty."

Sen. Young released a statement in response:

“I remain troubled and saddened by the events leading up to and on the day of the Capitol riots. However, it is improper under the present circumstances for the former president of the United States to be subject to an impeachment trial.

“Simply put, the U.S. House of Representatives conducted a rushed and incomplete process for this snap impeachment. In its haste to impeach the former president, the House declined to engage in any fact-finding, investigation, hearing, or testimony before adopting the article of impeachment. Therefore, the former president and his counsel were denied the opportunity to review and test the integrity of the evidence offered against him.

“As I warned after the last impeachment, the House majority’s rigged process is creating a dangerous new precedent to weaponize impeachment, a precedent that is increasingly likely to lead to serial impeachments in a polarized America.

“Our nation is facing a crisis. It’s time to put this improper impeachment trial behind us and focus on the issues that matter most to the country — bipartisan efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and restore the health of our economy.”

Sen. Braun also released a statement Saturday night: