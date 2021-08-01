Indiana lawmakers call for 25th Amendment, calm, healing day after Capitol riot

In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Indiana lawmakers are responding and sharing with Hoosier voters their stance on the day's turmoil.

Rep. Andre Carson

Rep. Andre Carson tweeted Thursday afternoon: "President Trump may be leaving office in matter of weeks, but the assault on the Capitol shows how much damage his demagoguery can do in just one day. We must remove him from office as soon as possible — through invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment."

Rep. Victoria Spartz

Rep. Victoria Spartz condemned the violence in a statement released to 13News, but also said she was "extremely upset and worried about the future of our country..."

Here is her full statement:

“We are going through some turbulent and dangerous times in our history,” said Rep. Spartz. “I am extremely upset and worried about the future of our country as are many Hoosiers I represent, but my oath to our Constitution is paramount to the future of our Republic.”

“Whatever the irregularities and politically motivated election law changes in certain states, two wrongs do not make a right, and Congress cannot overrule millions of votes certified by those states. It’s a threat to our federalist system and would play into the hands of those seeking to end the electoral college. President Trump has done incredible things for our country and I share the disappointment of millions of Hoosiers in the outcome of the 2020 election, but ultimately, the recourse is with the American people, at the ballot box, in the next election as it has been for the last 200 years.”

Rep. Jackie Walorski

Rep. Jackie Walorski called Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol building a "dark day in our nation’s history."

“Yesterday was a dark day in our nation’s history, but we are not ruled by violent mobs, and America is strong enough to endure attacks aimed at the heart of our democracy. Every American has the right to exercise their First Amendment rights, but violence and destruction are never the answer. Those who invaded the Capitol and assaulted law enforcement officers must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“I believe the integrity of our elections – and the faith the American people have that their votes are fully and fairly counted – is a cornerstone of our democracy. I share the concerns of many Hoosiers about irregularities in how some states conducted the 2020 presidential election. That is why I have strongly supported the creation of an Electoral Commission to conduct a thorough and transparent emergency audit to help restore the American people’s confidence in our electoral system. Because Congress was unable to reach a bipartisan agreement to take such a commonsense step, I voted to formally object to certain electors from contested states in order to shine a light on these concerns.

“Another cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. Like the more than 1.7 million of my fellow Hoosiers who voted for President Trump in November, I am disappointed in the outcome of the election. But Congress has formally certified the Electoral College vote, and we as Americans must follow the Constitution and support a peaceful, orderly transition to the next administration.

“I have always stood with President Trump in fighting to keep America safe and secure and to keep the American Dream alive for hardworking Hoosiers. I remain committed to fighting for workers, families, farmers, and small businesses and building on President Trump’s incredible achievements, which have made America stronger, safer, and more prosperous. I urge President-elect Biden to choose the path of bipartisan cooperation over the radical agenda of the far-left wing of his party.”

Rep. Jim Baird

Rep. Jim Baird posted a statement on his website saying in part: "While I condemn the violent protests that occurred today at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest terms possible, it doesn’t change the fact that concerns remain on how several states enacted new election rules without the consent from their state legislatures."

Rep. Larry Bucshon

Rep. Larry Bucshon issued his own statement on his website on the election and Capitol riot and was critical of President Trump's words to protesters in the hours before the riot.