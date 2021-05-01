Hoosiers helping last minute push in GA Senate races

Brandy and Smith are both Hoosiers, but differ politically. But are both zeroing in their focus on Georgia and its Senate races.

INDIANAPOLIS — You won’t find much agreement between Democrats and Republicans right now, except on just how important Tuesday is.

“I know how much this could mean for our country if we end up winning,” said Arielle Brandy, president of Indiana Young Democrats.

“It’s the most important election of my life,” Jodi Smith said. “Absolutely the most important.”

Brandy and Smith are both Hoosiers, but differ politically. But are both zeroing in their focus on Georgia and its Senate races.

“If we pick up those two extra seats in Georgia it could really put us at an advantage not only in the house but also in the senate to really get some stuff passed,” Brandy said.

For the past several days, the Young Democrats they’ve been on the phones calling voters in Georgia.

“We just had conversations with them about how to make sure they had all the information they needed leading up until tomorrow,” Brandy said.

Meanwhile, Smith is on the ground in the Peach State, canvasing for more than a month for the Republican candidates.

“We came in in November with a team to go door to door and talk to as many people as we could in that time,” Smith said.

She’s with Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life advocacy group.

“We don’t talk about any other issues other than life. But by the time we’re done we should have hit around 800,000 doors,” Smith said.

The work is in, but the nerves are high.

“I'm feeling good obviously still nervous I feel as it it’s election day here in Indiana,” Brandy said.