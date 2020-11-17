Most Indiana lawmakers mask up despite rejecting mandate

A party line confrontation broke out over whether house members should be required to wear face masks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are working their way through the COVID crisis, but "social distancing" and safety will be major obstacles. The first political shots were fired near the end of the largely ceremonial "organization day."

Indiana lawmakers didn't have to wear face masks, but almost all of them did.

Democrats lost their battle to make them mandatory.

Rep. Carey Hamilton's (D-Indianapolis) concerns go beyond her personal safety.

"Our medical system is strained. Our communities are struggling and we cannot set the basic standards for the safety of our members in our place of business," Hamilton said.

The 2021 General Assembly will not be business as usual. Representatives will move out of the house chambers into the neighboring government center. That will give lawmakers more room to socially distance.

Their priorities include the managing the COVID crisis, a new state budget and education — issues that typically fill committee rooms to overflowing. But not this year. New safety and social distancing procedures and policies have some of those affected by lawmaker's votes asking whether their voices will be heard.

"It is going to be very difficult," Hamilton said. "I don't think we put in place procedures that would allow for vigorous participating in a safe way."

After being sworn in as the new house speaker, Rep. Todd Huston (R-Fishers) addressed lawmakers.

"I severely underestimated the impact of COVID-19," Huston said.

He called on representatives to work with unity and understanding.

"Too often we have used the pandemic to judge others and their motives and their behaviors," he said. "As an institution let's rise above that and support one another."

Democrats interrupted the routine legal chores of organizational day with an amendment making masks mandatory for all house members. The proposal included sanctions for those caught breaking the rule.

Republicans soundly defeated the proposal by more than a 2 to 1 margin.

By one lawmaker's count 98 of the 100 representatives were wearing masks. It looked like almost all the state senators wore masks as well.