More college students plan to cast ballots this election; Registration ends at midnight

College students are the least experienced in voting and the least likely to cast a ballot.

INDIANAPOLIS — County clerks offices are closed. It means unregistered voters have just hours to go online to register to vote.

13 Investigates went to a local campus on the last day to sign-up with just 28-days to go until voters head to the polls.

Indiana has four college campuses listed among the best for student voting, according the Washington Monthly Magazine.

Those campuses are: IU Bloomington, Purdue, Indiana State and IUPUI.



"I registered my senior year in high school. I was 18," said Bryant Winn, who is in his junior year in college. He told 13 Investigates more students are talking about voting in his classes.



"I registered to vote when I was 18," added Claire, who said she wasn't old enough to vote in the last presidential race.

Solomon Issa told 13 Investigates he understands the importance of voting in the November election. But he's one of the students who hasn't found the time to register.

"Not yet," he said. "I'm planning to."



Traditional get-out-the-vote booths are missing during the pandemic, but behind-the-scenes college organizations are working to get students involved.



"We were strongly encouraged as a team to register to vote," said Nate Cavanah, a freshman on the swimming team.

He said he's undecided who to vote for but registered a week ago, so he would have the option to vote.



This age group is the least experienced with voting and the least likely to cast a ballot.

But a recent poll by the Harvard Institute of Politics shows more 18- to 29-year-olds plan to vote in this presidential election than did in 2016.



All across the state candidates are reminding voters that this is the last day to register.