Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels joins private education foundation

Daniels, who most recently led Purdue from 2013 to 2022, will serve as a distinguished scholar and senior advisor for the Liberty Fund.
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy
FILE - Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University, delivers remarks to hundreds of mourners gathered at a memorial service honoring former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, May 1, 2019. Daniels announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t seek that state’s open U.S. Senate seat next year, ending weeks of speculation about whether the longtime Republican figure would enter a possibly vicious GOP primary fight with a combative defender of former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

CARMEL, Ind. — Former Indiana governor and former Purdue University president Mitch Daniels is joining the Liberty Fund, a private education foundation headquartered in Carmel.

Daniels, who most recently led Purdue from 2013 to 2022, will serve as a distinguished scholar and senior advisor.

"Daniels’ work with the Liberty Fund will focus on the creation of educational programs and partnerships that will strengthen Liberty Fund’s existing educational programs," the foundation said in a statement.

Daniels will begin in his new role at the beginning of April.

“I have watched for decades as the Liberty Fund, with impeccable scholarship and fidelity to principle, has labored to keep lit the lamp of freedom, and spread understanding of its historical and intellectual underpinnings," Daniels said in a statement. "Now, with individual liberty under relentless threats foreign and domestic, I'm grateful for the Funds' invitation that I try to assist it in its noble and essential mission.”

The Liberty Fund was founded by Indianapolis businessman and lawyer Pierre F. Carter in 1960. The foundation says it "conducts its own educational programs to encourage research and discussion on the values and institutions of a society of free and responsible individuals."

