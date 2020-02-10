Marion Country voting machines pass state test

Voting machines in Marion County aced a state required test.

INDIANAPOLIS — The people responsible for ensuring Marion County's voting machines work Election Day and get the numbers right, cleared a big hurdle Friday.

The machines aced a state required test. According to the clerk's offices, there were no problems at all.

In any other election year, the state mandated tests are little more than a formality.

But with unfounded nationwide accusations of voter fraud and controversy over absentee ballots, election workers are under a microscope.

"That is a pressure we do welcome," said Russell Hollis, deputy director of the clerk's office.

Voters have expressed a lack of trust or a lack of confidence in the system.

"So we are looking forward to Election Day, so we can restore that trust," he said.

Marion County election workers had already tested all the voting machines. But the state requires an additional public test. It randomly selects five percent of the machines to be powered up and given a test run.

There are 2,500 touchscreen computers for voters to cast and print their ballots. Three hundred and eighty scanners will count those ballots and add up the results.

"The whole purpose of the test is to ensure public's confidence that our voting equipment function accurately and the results are reported accurately," Hollis said.

The county has handful of high speed scanners ready to count what is expected to be an unprecedented number of absentee ballots.

Workers are laboring to keep up with new requests for applications and arriving completed ballots. Each one needs to be sorted, stored and logged into the voting database.

Of an estimated 60,000 ballots sent out so far, only one in four have been mailed back to be counted.

Hollis wasn't concerned.

"Receiving 15,000 ballots in just two weeks, that's not too bad," he said. "That's much more than we usually receive this early."

Everyone is expecting a heavy voter turnout. The biggest and most important test of Marion County's election machine is less than five weeks away.