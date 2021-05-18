Lawsuit filed against Indiana law requiring doctors inform women of 'abortion reversal' treatment

Republican lawmakers pushed the bill, despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients.

INDIANAPOLIS — All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center and a coalition of health care providers are challenging an Indiana law on requiring health care providers to inform patients about “reversing” a medication abortion.

Republican lawmakers pushed the bill, despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients. Supporters say the requirement would ensure that a woman can halt a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure and takes another drug instead.

Opponents say there is no evidence an abortion can be stopped after the patient has taken the first medication.

"Every day we help Hoosiers overcome barriers to find the abortion care they need,” said Parker Dockray, executive director of All-Options. “Indiana needs more access and compassion, not more restrictions. HB 1577 is a step in the wrong direction and we're proud to be challenging it along with our partners."

The lawsuit also challenges a 2021 ban on patients getting medication abortion through telemedicine.

The law is scheduled to take effect in July.

Six states already have similar requirements in place, while such laws in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee have been blocked by legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Other legal challenges in Indiana pertaining to abortions include: