Lawmakers from Indiana react to Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden became the nation's 46th president during his inauguration on Wednesday along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here's how Indiana lawmakers responded to the inauguration:

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN2)

“Today marks a vital moment in our democratic process: the inauguration of a new president and the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. As President Trump and Vice President Pence leave office, I’m grateful for their tireless efforts over the last four years to put the American people first and make our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

“Dean and I want to offer our congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris and wish their families well. Our country faces unprecedented challenges, and the president has an opportunity to unite the American people by following the path of bipartisan cooperation and rejecting a radical agenda.

“No matter which party is in power, I will always fight for Hoosier workers, families, veterans, small businesses, and farmers. I stand ready to work with President Biden and his administration toward common goals, and I will stand firmly against policies that would threaten our economic recovery, weaken our national security, or erode Americans’ constitutional rights.”

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN5)

“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris! I hope they will honor their campaign promises of unifying our nation and working on good common sense policies and real results for all Americans.”

Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN6)

"Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are sworn into office as President & Vice President of the U.S. I wish them well. We may disagree about policy, but we all believe in the opportunity of our great nation. I will be keeping them in my prayers as I continue to be an advocate for #IN06."

Rep. André Carson (D-IN7)

"In a matter of minutes, America will enter a new chapter -- one of renewed hope, compassion, & possibility. I join countless Hoosiers in praying for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and wishing them well as they prepare to lead our great country."

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN8)

"For over 200 years, the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next has been an integral part of American democracy. Our nation was founded on the idea that, we the people, are sovereign and the will of the people must be realized every four years. Today, I was honored to attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to bear witness to the continuation of this great American tradition.

"During my time in Congress, I’ve served under both a Democratic and a Republican administration and as a member of the House majority and minority. While my party may be in the minority, I will nonetheless continue to champion conservative values while working to find common ground with Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration. Our nation is facing many challenges both here at home and abroad, and I look forward to getting back to work with my fellow Members of the House to address those challenges on behalf of the American people."